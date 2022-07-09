Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 289,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,996,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KAVL)
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.