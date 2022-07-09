Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 289,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,996,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KAVL)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

