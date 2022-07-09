Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H (TSE:ENB-PH) Shares Up 0.7%

Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.86 and last traded at C$16.86. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.22.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.