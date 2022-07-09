AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Up 0.1%

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.98. 6,114,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,317,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70.

AstraZeneca ( NYSE:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.

About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.