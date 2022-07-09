Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.26 and last traded at 0.24. Approximately 44,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 125,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.26.
Lowell Farms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOWLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowell Farms (LOWLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.