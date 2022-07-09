Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.26 and last traded at 0.24. Approximately 44,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 125,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.26.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOWLF)

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.