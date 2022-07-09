Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $23.66 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

