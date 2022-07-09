Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $23.66 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
