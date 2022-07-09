Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.38.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $47,352,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $254.66 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $244.81 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

