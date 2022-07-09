Reviewing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

7.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 0.98 $3.62 billion $6.48 4.29 Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.21 $8.44 million $1.42 17.45

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 20.66% 8.51% 0.65% Old Point Financial 13.32% 6.35% 0.57%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Old Point Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

