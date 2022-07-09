Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.