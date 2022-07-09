MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Head-To-Head Contrast

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediciNova and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 31.44 -$10.13 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.92) -1.54

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediciNova and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediciNova presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than MediciNova.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -15.70% -14.94% Kronos Bio N/A -43.43% -38.47%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats MediciNova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

