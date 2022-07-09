Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $163.40.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.