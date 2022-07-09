Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.56 ($2.96).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.47) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.23) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($225,081.52).

BARC opened at GBX 151.96 ($1.84) on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.17.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

