Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.42.

CS stock opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

