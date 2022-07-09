Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.46.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a market cap of C$357.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$4.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.