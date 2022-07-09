Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of AIXA opened at €24.14 ($25.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($15.83) and a 1 year high of €27.99 ($29.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

