KeyCorp Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.89.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. Also, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

