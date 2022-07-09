Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $29.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

