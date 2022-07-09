Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

