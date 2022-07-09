Brokers Offer Predictions for Ferrari’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferrari’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

RACE stock opened at $193.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

