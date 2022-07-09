Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

