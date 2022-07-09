FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swiss Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Swiss Re’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

