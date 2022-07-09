Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.07.

TSE TCS opened at C$33.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.72. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

