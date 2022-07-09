FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Johnson Matthey in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.71) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.3646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.