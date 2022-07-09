Analyzing Gold Reserve (GDRZF) and Its Peers

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Reserve and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 493 2792 3634 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 79.97%. Given Gold Reserve’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -7.34 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.48 billion $109.75 million -8,844.91

Gold Reserve’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Reserve rivals beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve (Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

