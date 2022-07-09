Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

HBM stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

