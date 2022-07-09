Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €15.00 ($15.63) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.90 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SZU opened at €13.96 ($14.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.38. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a one year high of €15.14 ($15.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

