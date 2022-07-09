STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($25.00) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €30.83 ($32.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.25 and a 200-day moving average of €37.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.