Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) PT at $24.71

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,617 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NAPA opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

