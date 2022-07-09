Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

