Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €24.62 ($25.65) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a one year high of €100.70 ($104.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.16.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.