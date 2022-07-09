Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $53.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCMLY. UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Holcim stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

