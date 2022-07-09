Analysts Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Target Price at $24.11

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

