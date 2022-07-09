BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $254.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $170.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

