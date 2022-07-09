Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$109.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$109.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD opened at C$73.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.77. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$35.82 and a 12-month high of C$109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a market cap of C$998.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.