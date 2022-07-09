National Bankshares Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIL. Scotiabank upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

