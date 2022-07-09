Scotiabank Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMU.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.