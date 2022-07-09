Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Teck Resources stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 280,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

