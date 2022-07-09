EGF Theramed Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 11th.

EVAHF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. EGF Theramed Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

About EGF Theramed Health (Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.