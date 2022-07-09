EGF Theramed Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 11th.
EVAHF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. EGF Theramed Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About EGF Theramed Health
