National Bankshares Trims Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Target Price to C$3.30

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of FOM opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.74. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$535.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foran Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

