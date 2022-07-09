National Bankshares Lowers Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$16.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of SLS opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.75. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 8,200 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar bought 5,500 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 162,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,510,826.80.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.