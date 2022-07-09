CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $21.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

