Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $44.00

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

