Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $206.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

