Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 18,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 79,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

