Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $26.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

