YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $85.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in YETI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

