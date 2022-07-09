Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$75.25

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.88. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$78.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.