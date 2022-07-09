Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $67.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE RVLV opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.27.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Revolve Group by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

