Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

