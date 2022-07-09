Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 226,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 300,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
