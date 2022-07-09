Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 226,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 300,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

