Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 27.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 31,774,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 5,340,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Missfresh stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Missfresh as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

